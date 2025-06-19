WEATHER: Thursday June 19th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 19th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday June 19th, 2025.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
