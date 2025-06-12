WEATHER: Thursday June 12th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 12th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday June 12th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook