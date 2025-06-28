WEATHER: Saturday June 28th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 28th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday June 28th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.
