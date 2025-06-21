WEATHER: Saturday June 21st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 21st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday June 21st, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then south 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.
