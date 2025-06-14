WEATHER: Saturday June 14th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 14th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday June 14th, 2025.
Clearing late this morning. Showers near Lake Erie this morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 10 or very high.
