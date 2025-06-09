Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Monday June 9th, 2025

Monday June 9th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Monday June 9th, 2025.

A few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

