WEATHER: Monday June 9th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 9th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday June 9th, 2025.
A few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
