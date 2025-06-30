WEATHER: Monday June 30th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 30th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday June 30th, 2025.
A few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 9 or very high.
