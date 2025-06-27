WEATHER: Friday June 27th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 27th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday June 27th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook