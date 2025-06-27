Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Friday June 27th, 2025

Friday June 27th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Friday June 27th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

