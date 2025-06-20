Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Friday June 20th, 2025

Friday June 20th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0


Here is the weather for Friday June 20th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message