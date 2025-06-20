WEATHER: Friday June 20th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 20th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday June 20th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook