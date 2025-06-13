Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Friday June 13th, 2025

Friday June 13th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Friday June 13th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind east 30 km/h. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.

 

