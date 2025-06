Watch For Riverside Drive West And East Lane Restrictions

There is some planned road ward for Riverside Drive this week.

Riverside Drive West will have lane restrictions between Cameron Avenue and Curry Avenue for road repairs between 7:00am and 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 10th, and Wednesday, June 11th, 2025.

Riverside Drive East has lane reductions between Pillette Road and Ford Boulevard for road repairs from 7:00am to 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 10th, and Wednesday, June 11th, 2025.