Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For E.C. Row Expressway On-Ramp Lane Restrictions At Dominion Boulevard

Wednesday June 18th, 2025, 4:25pm

Construction
0
0

The eastbound E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp at Dominion Boulevard will have lane restrictions for sewer repair on Thursday.

The work will take place between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message