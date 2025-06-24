Warrants Issued For Three Suspects Identified In String Of Organized Retail Thefts

Windsor Police has issued arrest warrants for three men in connection to a string of organized retail thefts.

Police say that on May 12th, 2025, Windsor Police made a public appeal for information after over $11,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from two pharmacies and a retail clothing store in Windsor.

Investigators have since identified the three suspects responsible for the thefts and issued warrants for their arrest. The three men are also wanted in other jurisdictions for similar offences and are believed to be part of a larger organized crime group operating across Canada.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Remus Constantin, 27, is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, and 220lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on the following charges:

Participation in a criminal organization

Theft over $5,000

Theft under $5,000 (x2)

Failure to comply with a release order

Florin Rostas, 46, is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and 220lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on the following charges:

Participation in a criminal organization

Theft under $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Constantine Voicu, 33, is wanted on charges of participating in a criminal organization and theft under $5,000.

The suspects are believed to be operating an older model GMC Acadia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.