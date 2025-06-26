Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Returns For The 2025 Summer Season

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Markets return to Walkerville this summer, offering locals and visitors the chance to enjoy an evening under the stars filled with all things local – from delicious eats and drinks to entertainment and small business vendors.

The season kicks off on Friday, June 27th, with additional markets being hosted on July 25th, August 29th and finishing the season on September 26th. Each market runs from 5 :00pm to 11:00pm and will be located on Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street, right in front of the Walkerville Brewery.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the ‘Walkerville Distillery District Night Market’ for another season,” said Mike Brkovich, Owner of Walkerville Brewery. “These events have become a staple in our community, offering a vibrant gathering place to support local businesses and enjoy a variety of culinary delights, shopping, and entertainment.”

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market has brought together people from all over our beautiful city to enjoy and support our amazing local businesses. The open-air market will be filled with live entertainment, a large retail area and some delicious local food and drink favourites! You can enjoy many new vendors joining this month alongside a few familiar faces; you won’t want to miss a night to celebrate all things local!