Vehicle Thefts In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are reporting several vehicle thefts on June 24th and June 25th that occurred between the hours of 1:00am and 7:00am from residential areas in LaSalle.

The stolen vehicles were a 2016 blue Ford F-150 from the owner’s driveway and a 2018 black Infiniti Q60 that was parked on the street, respectively.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicles or thefts to contact them at 519-969-5210, or anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.