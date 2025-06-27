Vehicle Thefts In LaSalle

Windsor-Essex

Friday June 27th, 2025, 11:54am

LaSalle
LaSalle Police are reporting several vehicle thefts on June 24th and June 25th that occurred between the hours of 1:00am and 7:00am from residential areas in LaSalle.

The stolen vehicles were a 2016 blue Ford F-150 from the owner’s driveway and a 2018 black Infiniti Q60 that was parked on the street, respectively.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicles or thefts to contact them at 519-969-5210, or anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

 

