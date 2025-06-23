UWindsor Names Eighth President And Vice-Chancellor

The University of Windsor has named Dr. J.J. (John-Justin) McMurtry as the eighth President and Vice-Chancellor. Dr. McMurtry’s appointment will take effect September 1st, 2025, following the retirement of President Robert Gordon. Dr. Gordon has served as President and Vice-Chancellor since 2019.

Dr. McMurtry currently serves as Dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies (LA&PS) at York University, one of the largest faculties in Canada, with more than 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students across over 90 programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McMurtry as the next President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Windsor,” said Carolyn Brown, Chair of the University’s Board of Governors. “His vision, leadership, and commitment to student success and research excellence align with our aspirations for the future. We are confident that he will build on our momentum and lead UWindsor into an exciting new chapter of innovation, impact, and community engagement.”

Dr. McMurtry holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Social and Political Thought from York University, and an Honours BA in History and Philosophy from the University of Guelph. He has held graduate faculty appointments at institutions including OISE, the University of Toronto, Cape Breton University, and Wilfrid Laurier University.

During his tenure at York, Dr. McMurtry led a broad range of initiatives focused on student support, curriculum innovation, and research excellence and growth. Under his leadership, LA&PS has secured multi-million dollar advancement donations to support student success and research, achieved financial growth and stability through the pandemic, and launched major academic campaigns, including launching multiple new programs and curriculum, and ongoing campaigns for endowed Chairs focused on research in Indigenous and diasporic communities.

“It is with great excitement, humility, and purpose that I step into this role as President and into the Windsor-Essex community” said Dr. McMurtry. “In an era of profound and disruptive transformation in higher education, I remain steadfast in my belief in the enduring power of the University, and the University of Windsor particularly, to illuminate minds, shape society, create meaningful change, and inspire future generations of engaged citizenry focused on the greater good.”