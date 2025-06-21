UWindsor Achieves Its Highest Ranking In The 2026 Qs World University Rankings Report

The University of Windsor’s commitment to research excellence and sustainability were amongst their highest metrics in the 2026 QS World University Rankings, a global ranking of higher education institutions, compiled and published annually by Quacquarelli Symonds. UWindsor achieved its highest ranking yet at 546 overall, a significant milestone as one of only seven to see an increase in Canada.

The University of Windsor remains one of the country’s top comprehensive non-medical universities, placing seventh in Canada and fourth in Ontario among non-medical institutions. Under the Sustainability ranking, UWindsor recorded a remarkable 80 per cent improvement, positioning them in the top quarter of all universities.

“This achievement is a further testament to the talent, commitment, and drive of many of our faculty, staff, and students,” said University of Windsor President Robert Gordon and Vice Chancellor.

The report also showed an impressive increase of 16 per cent in faculty citations. The QS Citations per Faculty metric counts how often a university’s professors and researchers are cited by others. It is a measure of global research influence, impact and quality of work produced, placing the University of Windsor among the top 20th percentile of the world’s leading research institution and third nationally for non-medical universities.

Of those citations, 36 per cent were related to Engineering and Technology; 13 per cent in Natural Sciences; 18 per cent in Social Sciences and Management; 13 per cent in Life Sciences and Medicine; and 11 per cent in Arts and Humanities.