UPDATED: Dog Fatally Shot After Attacking Officers

Windsor Police is investigating an incident in which an aggressive dog was shot after attacking officers.

Police say that shortly after 2:00pm Thursday they responded to a report of a person in crisis at a residence in the 2800 block of Tecumseh Road West.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers attempted to apprehend a 45-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis. The man resisted and physically assaulted one officer and threatened to kill another. A conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, was deployed to gain control of the individual.

During the incident, the individual directed his Pitbull mix to bite officers. The dog subsequently attacked officers and was shot after non-lethal efforts were ineffective.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He was also arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats to cause death, and failure to comply with a release order.