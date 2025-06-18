United Way Prepares To Launch Summer Eats For Kids To Support Local Families Facing Hunger

United Way is set to kick off the annaul Summer Eats for Kids program on July 8th to ensure local children have access to healthy food and books while school is out.

Last summer, the program distributed more than 4,000 food bags to over 1,200 families across Windsor-Essex. Each bag provided a week’s worth of nutritious snacks, fresh produce, and engaging books to help children stay healthy and learning all summer long.

“When school ends, many children lose access to daily meals and learning opportunities,” says Lorraine Goddard, CEO, United Way Windsor Essex Chatham Kent. “We see it firsthand—families are doing their best, but the gap is real. This program helps ease that burden so kids can have the kind of summer every child deserves.”

Summer Eats for Kids operates through partnerships with local businesses, volunteers, and generous donors. In addition to food bags, children receive new books thanks to Women United members to encourage summer reading and prevent the “summer slide,” which disproportionately affects children from low-income households. “We know that good food fuels growing bodies and great books fuel young minds,” adds Lorraine. “We are grateful for the support of the community and donors who ensure we are able to offer this much needed program.”

To donate or learn more about Summer Eats, visit: www.weareunited.com/summereats