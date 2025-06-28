Two Arrested After Police Interrupt Windsor Avenue Break-And-Enter

Windsor Police has arrested two suspects after interrupting a break-and-enter in progress.

Police say that shortly before 4:00pm on June 26th, 2025, they responded to a report of a break-in at a property in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a hole cut in the property’s fence and spotted a wagon filled with automotive parts.

Officers entered the premises and located a male suspect tampering with a truck parked on the property. A female suspect was also located on the premises, and both parties were arrested without incident.

Joseph David Casey, 44, and Belinda A. Bradford, 39, have each been charged with:

• Possession of break-in instruments

• Break-and-enter and commit into dwelling-house

• Mischief over $5,000

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Additionally, Casey was charged with one count of breaching a conditional sentence order.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also call Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at www.catchcrooks.com.