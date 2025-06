There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: June 20th to June 22nd

Friday June 20th, 2025, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday June Windsor Riverfront Carnival 450 Riverside Drive East

Friday June Amherstburg Ribfest Ramsay Street

Saturday June Windsor Riverfront Carnival 450 Riverside Drive East

Saturday June Amherstburg Ribfest Ramsay Street

Saturday June SCAR Adoption Event Pet Valu Essex

Saturday June International Yoga Day Celebrations 2025 Hindu Mandir and Cultural centre

Saturday June Essex Centre StreetFest Downtown Essex

Sunday June SUMMER MARKET🌞 LaSalle Event Centre

Sunday June Amherstburg Ribfest Ramsay Street

Sunday June Windsor Riverfront Carnival 450 Riverside Drive East

Sunday June LaSalle Night Markets LaSalle Civic Centre

Sunday June Pokemonicon! Tecumseh Royal Canadian Legion