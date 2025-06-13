Windsor-Essex

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: June 13th to June 15th

Friday June 13th, 2025, 12:00pm

Friday
13
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
13
June

Incredible India

Hindu Temple and Cultural Center Windsor
Friday
13
June

Mill St. Market

Mill St. West (directly behind the LAC)
Friday
13
June

Taste of Tecumseh

Lakewood Park
Friday
13
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Friday
13
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 1

Windsor, Ontario
Saturday
14
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
14
June

STUFF THE BUS FOR HOMELESS YOUTH

NOFRILLS
Saturday
14
June

Incredible India

Hindu Temple and Cultural Center Windsor
Saturday
14
June

Book Signing Imparts the Strength of Patriotism – FREE – All Welcome!

Juniper Books
Saturday
14
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 1

Windsor, Ontario
Saturday
14
June

Cindy’s Market

Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
14
June

AfroBeats & Broadway

All Saints' Anglican Church
Saturday
14
June

Neema Naz: My Estupid Life Tour

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
14
June

BOOK READING SPEAKS TO THE DEPTH OF PATRIOTISM – CANADA’S NATIONAL HERITAGE

Juniper Books
Saturday
14
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Saturday
14
June

Taste of Tecumseh

Lakewood Park
Saturday
14
June

Father’s Day Comedy Show At Mastronardi Winery

Mastronardi Estate Winery
Saturday
14
June

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier Street
Sunday
15
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Sunday
15
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 1

Windsor, Ontario
Sunday
15
June

Tecumseh Farmers’ Market

Lacasse Park
Sunday
15
June

Incredible India

Hindu Temple and Cultural Center Windsor
Sunday
15
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
15
June

STUFF THE BUS FOR HOMELESS YOUTH

NOFRILLS

