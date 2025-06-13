There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: June 13th to June 15th
Friday June 13th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
13
June
Friday
13
June
Friday
13
June
Mill St. Market
Mill St. West (directly behind the LAC)
Friday
13
June
Taste of Tecumseh
Lakewood Park
Friday
13
June
Friday
13
June
Saturday
14
June
Saturday
14
June
STUFF THE BUS FOR HOMELESS YOUTH
NOFRILLS
Saturday
14
June
Saturday
14
June
Saturday
14
June
Saturday
14
June
Cindy’s Market
Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
14
June
AfroBeats & Broadway
All Saints' Anglican Church
Saturday
14
June
Neema Naz: My Estupid Life Tour
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
14
June
Saturday
14
June
Saturday
14
June
Taste of Tecumseh
Lakewood Park
Saturday
14
June
Father’s Day Comedy Show At Mastronardi Winery
Mastronardi Estate Winery
Saturday
14
June
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier Street
Sunday
15
June
Sunday
15
June
Sunday
15
June
Tecumseh Farmers’ Market
Lacasse Park
Sunday
15
June
Sunday
15
June
Sunday
15
June
STUFF THE BUS FOR HOMELESS YOUTH
NOFRILLS
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook