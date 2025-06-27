Tecumseh Ratifies New Collective Agreement With CUPE Union

Town of Tecumseh Council has ratified new collective agreements with CUPE Locals 702.1, 702.2, 702.5 and 702.13.

CUPE Locals 702.1, 702.2, 702.5 and 702.13 represent 90 Town employees who provide public services to approximately 24,000 residents in the Town of Tecumseh. Service areas represented include public works, engineering and water operations, finance services, technology and client services, planning and building services, bylaw enforcement, parks and facilities operations, legislative and clerk services and community safety.

“On behalf of Council, thank you to the negotiating committees for reaching an outcome that is grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to our organizational values,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Each and every day, Town employees provide exceptional value to our community and recognize the direct impact of their work. This agreement supports enhancing the experience of Team Tecumseh in a vibrant, healthy, and inclusive workplace, as well as achieving organizational priorities for delivering seamless, responsive and respectful service.”

The collective agreements are for the term of January 1st, 2025-December 31st, 2027. They provide for a wage increase of 12.25% over the three-year term.

“Both sides worked hard to achieve an outcome that respects CUPE members, the Town of Tecumseh and the community we collectively serve,” said CUPE 702 President, Scott Willoughby. “I am proud of the efforts made by both sides to reach a fair contract.”