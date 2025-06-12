Tecumseh Farmers Market Kicks Off Sunday

The Town of Tecumseh is kicking off a new farmers Market at Lacasse Park this Sunday.

Residents, visitors, and local businesses are invited to experience the very best of what our region has to offer every third Sunday of the month, through to October 19th, 2025, from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

The market features more than 40 vendors offering a wide variety of homemade, homegrown, handmade, and handsewn products. From fresh, locally grown produce to artisan crafts, baked goods, candles, and unique handmade treasures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Supporting the Tecumseh Farmers Market is about more than just shopping—it’s about choosing to stay local, support local, and be Tecumseh strong,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Every purchase made at the market directly supports small businesses in our town and region, strengthens our local economy, and helps build a more connected and resilient community.”

For complete event details, including vendor registration, schedules, and visitor information, please visit the official market webpage at www.tecumseh.ca/farmersmarket.