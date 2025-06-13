Suspect Sought For Series Of Retail Thefts In West Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a string of retail thefts in the city’s west end.

Police say that in April and June of 2025, the suspect entered a business in the 700 block of Patricia Road and stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise. On each occasion, the suspect selected various items and left the store without making any attempt to pay.

Investigators have also linked the same suspect to a similar theft at the same location in March of 2024.

The suspect is wanted for three counts of theft under $5,000. He is described as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, with a heavy build and a grey beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service’s Retail Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.