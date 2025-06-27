Windsor-Essex

Suspect Sought For $130,000 Currency Fraud

Friday June 27th, 2025, 8:19am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a large-scale financial fraud.

According to Police, on May 7th, 2025, a man entered a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue. Using a fraudulent Canadian passport, he transferred approximately $138,000 CAD to the financial institution in exchange for $100,000 USD. Once the U.S. funds were obtained, the suspect cancelled the Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build, fair complexion, and brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball hat, black shirt, grey pants, and white shoes.

The suspect is wanted on five charges, including:

  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Obtaining funds by a false pretense over $5,000
  • Uttering a forged passport
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Possession of an identification document of another

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

