Suspect Sought For $130,000 Currency Fraud

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a large-scale financial fraud.

According to Police, on May 7th, 2025, a man entered a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue. Using a fraudulent Canadian passport, he transferred approximately $138,000 CAD to the financial institution in exchange for $100,000 USD. Once the U.S. funds were obtained, the suspect cancelled the Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build, fair complexion, and brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball hat, black shirt, grey pants, and white shoes.

The suspect is wanted on five charges, including:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining funds by a false pretense over $5,000

Uttering a forged passport

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of an identification document of another

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.