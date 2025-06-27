Suspect Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

Windsor Police has charged a 46-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Police say that on June 25th, 2025, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a four-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted by an adult male the previous evening. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, described as a family friend, allegedly committed the assault while alone with the child during an unsupervised outing.

The child’s parent noticed significant injuries after the incident, prompting an immediate trip to the hospital and a call to police. However, before officers could locate the suspect, he had crossed the border into Michigan.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators quickly issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Shahzad Hameedi. On June 27th, members of the United States Marshals Service, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested Hameedi at a residence in Royal Oak, Michigan.

He will be returned back to Windsor, where he faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

To protect the identity and privacy of the victim, no further details will be released at this time.