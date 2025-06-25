Suspect Charged After Two Arsons

Windsor Police has arrested a suspect in connection with two targeted arsons at a residence in Walkerville.

The first fire happened just before 1:00am on June 12th, 2025, at a residence in the 1100 block of Pierre Avenue. Investigators later determined the fire had been deliberately ignited in a second-floor sunroom.

Four days later, in the early hours of June 16th, police received another report of an active fire at the same address. This time, the blaze originated beneath a staircase and spread to the garage. Investigators once again concluded the fire had been intentionally set.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

No physical injuries were reported in either incident, though the property sustained significant damage.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Arson Unit, 32-year-old Randy Ernest Rubik was identified as the suspect in both cases.

At approximately 8:00am on June 25th, Rubik turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters. He has been charged with the following offences:

• Break-and-enter with intent

• Arson with disregard for human life (x 2)

• Arson causing property damage (x 2)

• Possession of incendiary material

• Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

• Failure to comply with a probation order (x 2)