Suspect Arrested After Windsor Commercial Break-And-Enter

Windsor Police has charged a 38-year-old suspect in connection with a commercial break-and-enter – just one month after being arrested for a string of similar offences.

Police say that on June 14th, 2025, officers responded to another break -and-enter at a business in the 2800 block of Kew Drive. Shortly before 4:00am, two suspects were captured on video surveillance cutting the lock to the front gate and using a forklift to load aluminum fixtures into a rental vehicle. The suspects then fled at a high rate of speed, crashing through the gate and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Following an investigation, officers identified one of the suspects as Christopher Channing Chapman. On June 18th, 2025, members of the Target Base Unit located and arrested Chapman in the 3000 block of Legacy Park Drive. The damaged rental vehicle was recovered at the scene.

He has been charged with the following offences:

Break, enter, and commit in a place other than a dwelling

Failure to comply with a release order

A second suspect who has not been identified is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Last month, Chapman was one of three individuals following a series of break-ins at several local businesses, which resulted in the theft of property valued at over $100,000.