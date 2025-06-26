Suspect Arrested After Series Of Break And Enters In Leamington And Kingsville

OPP have made an arrest after investigating a series of reported break-and-enters at bunkhouses in the Municipality of Leamington and the Town of Kingsville.

On June 25th, 2025, at approximately 2:40pm police were actively investigating the Break and Enters in Leamington when they observed the individual attempting to flee the scene of the latest break and enter.

The individual was been arrested and charged in relation to 12 Break and Enters reported between April 4th and June 25th, 2025.

The 35-year-old of Leamington has been charged with:

Fail to comply – Probation (12 Counts)

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence (12 Counts)

Mischief Under $5,000 (Four Counts)

Use of Credit Card (Three counts)

Possession of break-in instruments

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

These incidents remain under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are being asked to contact the Leamington OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.