Superstar Comedian Jo Koy Takes The Colosseum Stage With Friends In November

Comedian Jo Koy and Friends are coming to Caesars Windsor for a rousing night of standup on Saturday, November 8th.

As one of today’s premiere comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Koy’s uniquely relatable comedy that pulls inspiration from his colourful family, has reached all kinds of people, translating into sold-out arenas around the world.

Koy remains one of the Top 10 grossing stand-up comedians each year according to Pollstar and Billboard. In 2024, Koy became the first comedian to sell out six shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Additionally, with his universal comedy that transcends borders, Koy has sold out arenas in Dubai, Sydney, London, and more.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix. In the special, Koy brings laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs, and B-boys. Koy also starred in the Universal Picture comedy Easter Sunday, a love letter to his Filipino roots.

Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiered globally in 2025 on Netflix and reached the Top 10 within the first week. The special had over 240 million minutes streamed, making it one of the Top 10 streaming specials of the year. Additional hit Netflix specials from the comic include Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Live From Seattle, and Comin’ in Hot.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27th at 10:00am online

-30-