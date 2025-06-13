Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Preview: Carrousel Of The Nations Week 1

Friday June 13th, 2025, 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations in our own backyard.

Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.

Each Village has its own dates, hours, locations, programs and menus. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the festival website www.carrouselofnations.com. Admission to all villages is free of charge.

