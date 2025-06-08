Stellantis COO Of The Americas Visits Windsor Assembly On Chrysler’s 100th Birthday

Antonio Filosa, Stellantis COO of the Americas, visited the Windsor Assembly Plant with other top leaders to celebrate the 00th birthday with employees who assemble America’s best-selling Chrysler Pacifica on Friday.

During his visit, Filosa met with long-serving and multi-generational employees, as well as retirees, and helped Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell unveil a commemorative mural, created by a Windsor plant employee. Employees celebrated the day by adding their thumb prints and signatures to the mural to mark the momentous occasion.

“Today, we recognize and honor Walter P. Chrysler’s vision that has led to a full century of innovation, engineering excellence, and beautiful design, all at an accessible price,” Filosa said in remarks to the Windsor team. “This isn’t a milestone we’ve reached on our own – it’s a credit to every worker that came before us, every dealership, every family that chose us.”

Over the past 100 years, Chrysler has been part of the fabric of the automotive industry. The company has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s industrial might, powering economic growth, creating thousands of well-paying jobs and becoming a symbol of American ingenuity. From the introduction of the HEMI® V-8 engine and the experimental Turbine car to iconic vehicles, such as the Chrysler 300 and the creation of the modern-day minivan segment 42 years ago with more than 15 million sold, plus Stow ‘n Go seating, Chrysler has been a symbol of progress and a century of innovation.

To mark the 100-year milestone, the Chrysler brand is introducing the Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition, which is available to order starting this month. The 100th Anniversary Edition features Semi-Gloss Granite Crystal accents, unique polished luster gray wheels and is available in red, white and blue exterior paint options in either gas or hybrid powertrains.