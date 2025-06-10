Windsor-Essex

Sixth Suspect Arrested, Others Sought For $500,000 Liquor Theft

Tuesday June 10th, 2025, 5:30pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a sixth person in connection with last month’s $500,000 liquor theft.

On June 6th, 2025, officers arrested 54-year-old David Lombardi in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue. He has been charged with possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking exceeding $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

This investigation is ongoin,g and other arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350. or call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

