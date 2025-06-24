Windsor-Essex

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Tuesday June 24th, 2025, 3:36pm

Weather
Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain shis afternoon into this evening.

They could include wind gusts up to 90 km/h and torrential downpours.

