Severe Thunderstorm Watch
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 24th, 2025, 3:36pm
Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain shis afternoon into this evening.
They could include wind gusts up to 90 km/h and torrential downpours.
