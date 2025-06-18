Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 18th, 2025, 3:29pm
Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Windsor and Essex County.
They say:
A line of severe thunderstorms may move from Michigan late this afternoon and this evening.
What:
Severe wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
A brief tornado possible.
When:
Late this afternoon and this evening.
