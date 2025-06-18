Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Wednesday June 18th, 2025, 3:29pm

Weather
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Windsor and Essex County.

They say:

A line of severe thunderstorms may move from Michigan late this afternoon and this evening.

What:
Severe wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
A brief tornado possible.

When:
Late this afternoon and this evening.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message