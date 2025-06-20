Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

They say:

At 9:06 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 13 kilometres northwest of LaSalle, moving southeast at 45 km/h.

Hazard: Toonie size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts.

Locations impacted include:

Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor, Colchester and Harrow.

Damage to roofs, fences, soft shelters or trees is likely.