Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Last updated: Wednesday June 18th, 8:22pm

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

At 8:12pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 90 kilometres northwest of LaSalle to 85 kilometres southwest of Colchester, moving east at 60 km/h.

The line of thunderstorms is expected to move across the international border starting near 8:25pm.