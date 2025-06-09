NEWS >

Sandpoint Beach To Close

Monday June 9th, 2025, 5:13pm

Windsor City Council has voted to close Sandpoint Beach for now.

This comes following the drowning death of a 15-year-old last month.

Council is looking to see the recommendations of a coroner’s investigation into this death, before deciding the next steps.

Administration will also be asked to bring the master plan back to council for a discussion on the way forward.

