Sandpoint Beach To Close
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 9th, 2025, 5:13pm
Windsor City Council has voted to close Sandpoint Beach for now.
This comes following the drowning death of a 15-year-old last month.
Council is looking to see the recommendations of a coroner’s investigation into this death, before deciding the next steps.
Administration will also be asked to bring the master plan back to council for a discussion on the way forward.
