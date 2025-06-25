Rotary Circle Grand Opening At LaSalle Landing Happens Saturday

The Town of LaSalle and the Rotary Club LaSalle Centennial will host the opening of the Rotary Circle, a ground-oriented water feature, at LaSalle Landing. The Rotary Circle is located south of the Event Centre.

The Rotary Club LaSalle Centennial is celebrating its 20th Anniversary by giving the citizens of LaSalle and visitors a place for fun, relaxation, and reflection – The Rotary Circle. The Rotary Club sponsored the construction of the Rotary Circle, which includes 24 ground-oriented water spray jets with lighting, surrounded by a sitting area with 10 benches. The water jets are activated when a nearby button is pushed.

The Rotary Circle is part of the redevelopment of the waterfront area located along the Heritage Detroit River. It will transform the area into a vibrant, year-round destination in LaSalle.

It takes place on Saturday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Family activities, games, and food trucks. At 4:30pm the official ribbon cutting with LaSalle Council and members of Rotary Club LaSalle Centennial will take place.