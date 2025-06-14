Road 2 West Watermain Extension Begins Next Week In Kingsville

Starting the week of June 16th, construction begins on the Road 2 West Watermain Extension project.

Road 2 West in the work zone will be closed to thru traffic. Drivers should follow detour signage to navigate around the construction area.

Residents in the affected area may experience water service disruptions during construction, and the contractor will provide advance notification for any known service interruptions.