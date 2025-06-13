Public Open Houses Planned Proposed For CASO Greenway Project

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is holding community consultation for the proposed CASO Greenway Trail project this month.

In December 2022, following years of negotiations, the former Canada Southern Railway (CASO) section that stretches 47 kilometres from Tilbury through Essex County was successfully protected for public use, with a partnership between ERCA, the County of Essex, Town of Tecumseh, Town of Essex and Municipality of Lakeshore, and with generous funding support from Environment and Climate Change Canada. The former CASO Rail Line ceased operations approximately 15 years ago.

ERCA is now actively working on plans to convert this property into a multi-use trail for the benefit of all regional residents and beyond. ERCA first opened the Chrysler Canada Greenway in the year 2000, and the Cypher Systems Group Greenway in 2017. Studies by Hike Ontario identify that property values have been shown to increase in proximity to trails as communities recognize them as safe places to be active, healthy and community oriented.

ERCA will host three public open houses this month to provide opportunities for interested parties to provide input and learn additional information. These Open Houses will take place on the following dates, and all are welcome:

Monday, June 16th, 6:00pm – 7:30pm: Essex Centre Sports Complex

Tuesday, June 17th, 6:00pm – 7:30pm: Libro Community Centre

Monday, June 23rd, 6:00pm – 7:30pm: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 241

As well, an online survey has been launched to gather public input, and can be found here until June 30th, 2025: www.essexregionconservation.ca/CASOSurvey .

The feedback will be analyzed and reported back to the ERCA Board of Directors in fall 2025.