Public Meeting Planned For Major Storm Sewer Reconstruction Project On Front Road

LaSalle is set to begin a storm sewer reconstruction project in the coming months along Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue.

During the project, traffic lanes will be reduced from four to two lanes, and turning restrictions will be in place. This project will cause major traffic delays.

The project includes installing underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers/manholes, and catch basins and building new pump stations at G. Craig Park and near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Phase 1 of the construction, road work between Boismier Avenue and Reaume Road, is planned to start in July 2025. Work on the pump stations is expected to begin in early 2026. Traffic lanes will reopen during the winter season and be reduced again to complete the project, with an anticipated completion by spring 2026.

A drop-in Public Information Centre (PIC) will be held in person to share project information with the public on Thursday, June 19th, 2025 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing.