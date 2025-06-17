Police Warn Of Possible TikTok Challenge Causing Issues In LaSalle

Police in LaSalle are issuing a warning about a TikTok challenge causing issues in the town.

Police say that they have received reports between Friday night and Saturday morning of attempted break-and-enter and mischief incidents.

These incidents involved residential front doors being kicked in and the suspects immediately fleeing the area, which occurred in the Ramblewood Drive area between the hours of 11:30pm on Friday and 2:00am on Saturday.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police say that these incidents may be part of a “TikTok challenge” where participants kick the front doors of homes and then run away while filming the incident.

“The acts may cause undue distress on the home residents and can result in criminal charges for those who choose to participate,” police said.

Anyone who has video surveillance of the incidents or who has been a victim of this TikTok trend in the Ramblewood neighbourhood is asked to contact Cst. Pavia at [email protected]. Anyone who may have information to identify the suspects is asked to contact Cst. Pavia or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.