Police Seize $21,000 In Drugs From Psilocybin Dispensary
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 25th, 2025, 11:09am
Windsor Police has charged one suspect after seizing $21,110 in illegal drugs from a dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.
Police say that shortly after 11:30am on June 24th, 2025, the Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant at the dispensary, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.
During the search, officers located and seized the following:
• 136 bags of dried psilocybin
• 108 bottles of psilocybin capsules
• 98 psilocybin chocolate bars
• 44 packages of psilocybin gummies
• 4 bags of psilocybin candy
• 1 DMT vape cartridge
A 33-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with an undertaking.
