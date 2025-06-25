Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Seize $21,000 In Drugs From Psilocybin Dispensary

Wednesday June 25th, 2025, 11:09am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has charged one suspect after seizing $21,110 in illegal drugs from a dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Police say that shortly after 11:30am on June 24th, 2025, the Drugs and Guns Unit  executed a search warrant at the dispensary, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During the search, officers located and seized the following:

• 136 bags of dried psilocybin
• 108 bottles of psilocybin capsules
• 98 psilocybin chocolate bars
• 44 packages of psilocybin gummies
• 4 bags of psilocybin candy
• 1 DMT vape cartridge

A 33-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with an undertaking.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message