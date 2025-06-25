Police Seize $21,000 In Drugs From Psilocybin Dispensary

Windsor Police has charged one suspect after seizing $21,110 in illegal drugs from a dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Police say that shortly after 11:30am on June 24th, 2025, the Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant at the dispensary, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During the search, officers located and seized the following:

• 136 bags of dried psilocybin

• 108 bottles of psilocybin capsules

• 98 psilocybin chocolate bars

• 44 packages of psilocybin gummies

• 4 bags of psilocybin candy

• 1 DMT vape cartridge

A 33-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with an undertaking.