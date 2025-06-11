Police Seek Two Suspects In String Of Retail Thefts

Windsor Police is seeking two suspects in a series of retail thefts involving more than $7,500 worth of merchandise.

Police say that on May 24th, 2025, the suspects targeted two separate pharmacies, stealing approximately $6,800 worth of cosmetics. Additionally, the suspects targeted a third local retailer, stealing approximately $720 worth of merchandise.

In all three incidents, the individuals selected a large quantity of items and exited the stores without making any attempt to pay.

The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern female, approximately 5’6″ tall, who was wearing a hijab at the time of the incidents.

The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 5’11″ tall with a large build and short black hair.

The two suspects are wanted on charges of theft under $5,000.