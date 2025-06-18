Police Seek Help Identifying Pride Flag Theft Suspect

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect following two separate thefts of a Pride flag at the same residence.

Police say that on May 2nd, 2025, officers received a report of theft at a residence in the 200 block of Moy Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that an unknown male approached the front porch and ripped down the home’s Pride flag, breaking the flagpole in the process. On June 13th, 2025, a similar occurrence took place at the same residence, resulting in a second flag being stolen.

The suspect in the May 2nd incident is described as a Middle Eastern male with black afro-style hair and a short black beard and moustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey hoodie and black track pants with white stripes.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage from May 2nd and June 13th, 2025, between 8:00pm and 10:00pm for evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.