Police Investigation South Windsor Break-In And Assault

Windsor Police are investigating after a woman was attacked during an early morning break-in at her South Windsor home.

Police say that shortly before 3:00am on June 22nd, 2025, an unknown male had unlawfully entered a house in 3300 block of Askin Avenue and assaulted an adult female who was asleep at the time.

She fought back, and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction following a brief struggle. The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Responding officers, assisted by a K9 unit, immediately conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and believes the incident was targeted and isolated. Investigators urge residents in the area to review any dashcam or home surveillance footage between 2:00am and 4 a.:00am for potential evidence.