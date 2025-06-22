Pickleball Courts Open In Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 22nd, 2025, 2:56pm
Eight new pickleball courts are now open in Amherstburg.
The courts are located on the grounds of the Libro Credit Union Centre.
A schedule for drop-in times can be found on their website here.
