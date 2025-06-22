Windsor-Essex

Pickleball Courts Open In Amherstburg

Sunday June 22nd, 2025, 2:56pm

Amherstburg
Eight new pickleball courts are now open in Amherstburg.

The courts are located on the grounds of the  Libro Credit Union Centre.

A schedule for drop-in times can be found on their website here.

