PHOTOS: Heat Keeps Early Fireworks Crowds Away

Monday June 23rd, 2025, 8:07pm

Temperatures in excess of 34 degrees Celsius kept early fireworks-goers away from Windsor’s riverfront.

Thousands of people usually grab an early spot to watch the year’s fireworks. Groups that did make it down in advance grabbed limited shaded space on the riverfront.

The fireworks begin at 10:08pm.

        

